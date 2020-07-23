As of 12 a.m., July 22, 2020 restrictions on open fires for the unincorporated portions of Larimer County go into effect. These restrictions stay in effect until 12 a.m., August 31, 2020. Also, in effect are restrictions on the use of fireworks, public firework displays and incendiary devices. This is not a fire ban.
Restricted today:
• No open fires, including camp or cooking fires
• Smoking in the open is not allowed, including on trails, and parks and open spaces.
• No fireworks or firework displays.
• No incendiary devices including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition.
• No welding
Not Restricted:
• Contained open fires in permanently constructed stationary masonry or metal fireplaces specifically designed for the purpose of combustion.
• The use of internal or external combustion engines with a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order and meeting published standards.
• Fireplaces or wood stoves located inside permanent structures.
• Fires in commercially operated wood and/or charcoal fired grills designed for cooking.
• Charcoal fired grills when used at a private residence and located on a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet in diameter.
• Fires such as those in camp stoves and grills using gas or pressurized liquid.
• Welding and other torch work within an enclosed building
• Outdoor welding and other torch work provided that:
• The area where the welding or other torch work is to be performed is free of vegetation for at least 30 feet in all directions
• Wind speed is less than 10 mph.
• There is sufficient amount of fire suppressant immediately available to suppress any fire that may be started.
• Fires in air curtain burners
The Sheriff may give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on his pre-approval and inspection.
Any person who knowingly violates the restrictions can be fined. The Ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in Unincorporated Larimer County can be found at www.larimer.org.
