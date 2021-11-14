By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the dark-eyed junco.
A common bird throughout Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park year-round, the darked-eyed junco can be observed in a wide variety of geographic colorations. All of the variations, however, have a pink bill, dark eyes, white belly and dark-centered tail with white outer feathers. Here are five more facts about this medium-sized sparrow.
1. During the 1996-1997 Project FeederWatch season, the dark-eyed junco was the most common feeder bird in North America.
2. Sometimes these birds will eat their own droppings.
3. There are six variations of the dark-eyed junco: Oregon, slate-colored, white-winged, gray-headed, pink-sided, and red-backed. The gray-headed is the only variation that breeds in Colorado. All but the red-backed can be observed in Colorado during the winter months.
4. Dark-eyed juncos are nicknamed “snowbirds.” The actual reason is unknown but possibly for their white belly plumage or their arrival just before cold, snowy weather returns to an area.
5. Juncos have 30 percent more feathers by weight in the winter than they do in the summer.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com. Follow her on Instagram @dawnwilsonphoto.
