The Town’s Parks Division will staff a table on the east side of the Estes Park Visitor Center, 500 Big Thompson Avenue, near the Estes Valley Farmer’s Market on Thursdays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to gather feedback and answer questions from community members and visitors about the Thumb Open Space management plan. Information gathered during these events will be included as staff works with stakeholders and the community to draft a plan to help manage the Thumb Open Space.
Feedback can also be provided directly with the Town’s Park Supervisor, Brian Berg by email bberg@estes.org or by phone 970-577-3783.
For more information about the Thumb Open Space and the management plan please visit www.estes.org/thumb
