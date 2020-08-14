By: Wendy Koenig, Mayor of Estes Park
The government of the Estes Park townspeople exists for the purpose of serving the common good. The nature and provision of the common good are set forth in the town’s code, strategic plan and budget, with most funding coming from taxes and fees.
The strategic plan consists of a vision statement, mission, and key outcome areas, with policy statements and goals for each area. The budget plan describes the implementation of each goal.
Annually, in accordance with the state statues to which Estes adheres, the townspeople, their elected trustees and mayor, and the employees of the town review and adjust the town’s strategic plan and budget plan. This recently commenced process will conclude with a vote of the Town Board of Trustees by year end.
Throughout the planning process every person has a role to play. Trustees function at a policy level. Town staff, under the leadership of the town administrator function at an implementation level. Townspeople engage with and provide input to trustees. The parts of the process come together during study sessions and meetings of the trustees. The defined, transparent and civil nature of the planning process ensures the common good of the townspeople is identified, considered, and hopefully attained. Outcomes that are greatly enhanced by frequent and representative engagement of stakeholders.
Of the roles in the planning process, the most critical is the role you play. Input from you and other townspeople defines the qualities of life here that comprise the common good. AKA the primary purpose of town government. Moreover, your personal experiences help inform outcome areas. Determine priorities. Shape goals. Establish levels of funding.
Outcome areas established through the process are the basis for policy statements and the goals of the town for up to seven years. Every goal has numerous objectives that guide the work of the trustees and the town staff. Objectives generate capital projects, that comprise the budget.
So, how might you engage? Well, start by considering the current outcome areas of the town: a) robust economy, b) infrastructure, c) exceptional guest services, d) public safety, health and environment, e) governmental services and Internet support, f). transportation, g) town financial health (More information at:
estespark.colorado.gov/strategicplan).
Then ask are the areas reflective of your understanding of the common good for Estes park? If not, what would you change?
Next, engage with one or all of the trustees. Share your thoughts at either Tell Me What You Think at
mayorandtrustees or by sending a message to townclerk@estes.org or by directly contacting a trustee at
townboardmembers. Also, I hold one-on-one meetings via video conference or telephone most days of the week. Schedule a meeting at
mayorandtrustees.
After which you might follow the strategic planning and budgeting processes by subscribing to email updates at estespark.colorado.gov/
subscribe and by watching meetings online at estespark.colorado.gov/videos.
People who live, work, play and pray here are Estes Park’s greatest strength. Each plays a unique role in ensuring that their town government provides for the common good. It starts now. Ready, set, go… engage in planning.
