After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Reliance Fire Company is pleased to announce our Annual Open House.
Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
460 Elm Road, Estes Park
There is no charge for this event
Please join us to see more than 15 pieces of fire apparatus in the museum collection, ranging from a 1901 Horse-Drawn Waterous Steam-Powered Pumper, to a 1958 Pirsch Tillered Aerial Ladder Truck from Beverly Hills, CA. Doug Klink, Museum Director and noted fire truck restorer, will be on hand to give tours and answer your questions about the collection.
The facility is also a working restoration shop, and trucks currently under restoration include a 1914 Ahrens Fox Ladder Truck tractor from Sacramento, CA, and Greeley, Colorado’s 1916 American LaFrance Pumper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.