By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the European starling. An introduced species to North America, this ubiquitous bird now ranges across the entire continental United States throughout the year. As a result, they are considered a nuisance bird by many and are not protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Here are five more facts about this common bird.
1. Approximately 200 million European starlings live in North America. All are descendants of about 100 starlings released in New York City in 1890 and 1891.
2. Eugene Schieffelin, an eccentric drug manufacturer, released the original starlings in New York City’s Central Park from birds imported from England. He hoped to introduce into North America every bird mentioned by William Shakespeare.
3. European starlings have an excellent ability to mimic other birds, with individual birds capable of mimicking up to 20 species of birds, including American robin, killdeer, northern flicker and meadowlark.
4. One large flock of starlings can eat up to 20 tons of potatoes.
5. Starling feathers, which do not shed, grow in the fall with white tips, creating the white spots seen in their iridescent coloring. By spring, the tips have worn away and the feathers appear darker. This process is called “wear molt. ”
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.