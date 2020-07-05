By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the Abert’s squirrel.
So the Abert’s squirrel is one of my favorite animals but one of my nemesis animals to photograph. Although a common animal in Estes Valley, they are shy and can quickly disappear into the forest.
1. Abert’s squirrels are also called tassel-eared or tuft-eared squirrels for the long—up to an inch in length—tufts of fur found on their end of their ears. These tufts are longer in winter.
2. The Abert’s squirrel uses their big, bushy tails as an “umbrella” from the hot summer sun.
3. The coat colors of Abert’s squirrels vary substantially throughout their range in the southwestern United States—from light gray to dark gray with a reddish stripe down the back. Colorado, however, is the only state to have melanistic or solid black Abert’s squirrels.
4. The preferred habitat for the Abert’s squirrel is the cool, dry ponderosa forest, which is most frequently seen at an elevation of 6,000 to 9,000 feet. Colorado has approximately two million acres of ponderosa forest, or eight percent of Colorado’s forested land.
5. Abert’s squirrels were named after John James Abert, an American naturalist and military officer who was influential in mapping the American West in the 19th century.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.