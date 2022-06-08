Among the many spectacular features of Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road is arguably one of its most spectacular. Spanning the width of the park and reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level, Trail Ridge Road crosses the Continental Divide and connects Grand Lake and Estes Park. Its construction began in September, 1929 and ended July, 1932 at Fall River Pass. Named an All-American Road in 1996, it’s one of only 13 American Byways in Colorado.
A highlight of my mayoral duties is meeting with my counterpart from Grand Lake and officials from RMNP for a ribbon cutting ceremony atop Trail Ridge Road every Memorial Day. The ceremony, originally called the Hands Across the Divide Ribbon Cutting, has occurred annually for at least 20 years. It marks the re-opening of Trail Ridge Road, since its closing the previous September due to snow and ice.
The ceremony and the road it honors are two of many connections the people of Grand Lake and Estes Park share. We both live in statutory towns, whose governments can only exercise powers granted by the State of Colorado. Both towns rest amidst majestic mountains, with Grand Lake sitting on Western slope of the Continental Divide at 8,367 feet elevation and Estes Park sitting at 7,522 feet on the Eastern side. The economies of both our towns benefit from the 4.5 million tourists annually visiting RMNP and both towns have large, beautiful lakes. Grand Lake is the deepest and largest natural lake in Colorado. A dam completed in 1949, as part of the Colorado Big Thompson Project, forms Lake Estes. Another component of that project is a 13.1-mile tunnel, starting at Grand Lake, that transfers water from the Western slope to Estes Park and communities along the Front Range.
On Memorial Day, the connections between the towns were front of mind for me as I stood at the apex of Trail Ridge Road, alongside Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron and Rocky Mountain National Park Superintendent Darla Sidles. Awareness of the connections contributed to a sense of clarity sweeping over me as we cut the ribbon. That clarity gave rise to thoughts about the road and the towns at its ends. The way that the connection between the towns that the road had made possible, enabled decades of cooperation and agreements that greatly benefited the people of both towns and the way the cooperation and agreements between the towns have, over time, forged vital connections that’ll never succumb to seasonal changes or inclement weather. Then and there, I realized that sometimes a ribbon cutting is about more than re-opening a road. For that, I am quite grateful.
