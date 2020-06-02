The next phase of the Fall River Trail project is scheduled to begin June 3, 2020. The section under construction follows Fish Hatchery Road from the Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) boundary for approximately 1.2 miles to east of the Fall River crossing near David Drive and Fish Hatchery Road. It will be a 10-foot wide concrete trail with two pedestrian bridge crossings over Fall River, and a segment connecting to Aspenglen Campground. This will be the first multimodal trail to RMNP. Construction will also include planting of new trees, storm drainage improvements, utility relocations and retaining walls. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of October.
A nesting bird survey is expected to begin June 3 and tree removals and excavation scheduled to begin the week of June 8. Trees that must be removed have been flagged in the field with colored ribbon. The early earthwork will focus on the area between Fish Hatchery Road and the park boundary. The contractor will begin at the park boundary and work east. Traffic control will primarily be limited to short sections of single lane closures with full road closures and detours on specified days. Residents and businesses impacted by construction will be notified in advance of the work schedule and anticipated traffic impacts.
The Fall River Trail currently travels from downtown Estes Park and ends near Sleepy Hollow Court on Fall River Road (U.S. 34). An additional 2.5 miles of trail remains to be completed to reach the Park boundary, including the section under construction in 2020. The project is completed in segments as funds become available. Funding for construction of the 2020 construction is from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as grants from the Land and Water Conservation Funds and Recreational Trail Program. The Town also received support from the Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District and Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Town funds for trail construction come from the 1A Trails Expansion sales tax fund and Larimer County Open Space Fund.
The Town was awarded a grant from the Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration Sarbanes Alternative Transportation in Parks and Public Lands for design and engineering. These plans were completed to a 90% stage in 2017. The Town has been applying for grants to support construction every year since then.
For more information about this project, please visit www.estes.org/fallrivertrail, call 970-577-3587 or mail publicworks@estes.org.
