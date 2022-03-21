The Estes Valley will have a Special Districts election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Candidates for the Board of Directors of Park Hospital District and the Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District will be seeking your vote. All registered voters in the Estes Valley are eligible to vote in DISTRICT elections. Information about each district can be found via these links:
Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District
Estes Park Health eph.org/about-us
PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS by Tuesday March 29
The League would like the public to send us questions that you would like candidates to answer ahead of the election. (The League will consider all questions received and will choose the most relevant questions.) Please send your questions to voterservice@lwv-estespark.org by the deadline of Tuesday March 29th. Watch for links to see the candidates’ answers in early April.
