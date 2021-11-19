Estes Park Police Auxiliary starts a new School Zone Program

By Captain Corey Pass
Have you seen the flashing yellow lights on the Auxiliary’s Car along with the “Active School Zone” signs? The Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary have started a school zone program to help augment officers’ enforcement of the school zones. This program is done at a variety of locations and dates. So basically, you never know when or where you will come across this educational set up.
The purpose of this program is to assist in reminding people that children are in the area and to drive the speed limits as depicted during school zone times and locations. This program has been running for the past few weeks and a lot has been learned of when, where and how the best way to deploy is. The one thing for sure is that this program has been proven to be beneficial.
We want to thank the general public for their assistance with keeping our children safe as they come and go from our schools. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Captain Corey Pass at 970-577-3828.
