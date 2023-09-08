Elizabeth Guild Raises Funds for Estes Park Health

With autumn holidays looming, The Elizabeth Guild Thrift Shop in Estes Park at 427 W. Elkhorn Ave., has many items to help you get ready for school days, Halloween, and Thanksgiving.
Volunteers are needed but beware -- once the thrifting bug bites you, you may never quit. Volunteers receive a 50 percent discount on the days they work, which adds up to substantial savings on top of great prices.
The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- still summer hours until later this fall - and donations are accepted behind the store from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the storage units are full. Please phone Joe Payne, the Guild manager, to make sure storage is available, at (970) 586-7205.
All proceeds benefit Estes Park Health. One of the administration's goals is to buy a new ambulance, which costs $250,000. The Guild is happy to help.
"The store is doing really well and this year gave $90,000 to support Estes Park Health," said Payne. "That's a big chunk of change for the new ambulance."
Payne said he receives compliments about the store on a daily basis.
"If you haven't been in lately, be sure to drop by. Many customers say it is the nicest thrift store they've ever been in, in terms of cleanliness, layout and prices. Plus we always seem to have a great selection of name-brand clothing donated. And check out the overhaul of Lizzie's Boutique."
