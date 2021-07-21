Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.