The Rotary Club of Estes Park is pleased to announce they have sent close to $19,000 in relief funds for Ukraine to the Rotary International Disaster Relief Fund.
Rotary members, Estes Park Community members and the club’s Rotary Foundation all donated to make this contribution possible.
Thanks to the generosity of donors around the world, Rotary has raised more than $10.4 million in contributions that are already helping provide people with essential items such as water, food, shelter, medicine, and clothing.
So far, 64 disaster response grants totaling $1.8 million have been awarded to support people affected by the war. The Rotary Foundation will continue to use the donations for humanitarian aid in and around Ukraine.
Rotary members and The Rotary Foundation play a unique role in disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts. Working closely with our partner ShelterBox and other organizations that specialize in disaster relief, Rotary members lead projects to support every phase of a community's recovery.
To find out how Rotary clubs around the world are helping refugees from Ukraine, visit www.rotary.org/en/rotarys-network-enables-rapid-humanitarian-relief-ukrainian-refugees.
Learn more about the Rotary Club of Estes Park at: www.clubrunner.ca/estespark.
Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/estesparkrotary.
