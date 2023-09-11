Final improvements to the Birch Ruins, located behind Town Hall in Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows, will soon be completed. Following the 2020 preservation and interpretation of the site, an addition to the “floating” metal walkway will connect the existing walkway to the patio entrance. The work is expected to begin September 18 and should end by September 30, 2023. The Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows trail heads and trails will be accessible throughout construction while there will be no access to the Birch Ruins until completion of the installation. Parking at the East Wonderview Avenue trail head will be limited for the duration of the project. The work is funded through the State Historical Fund with a 25% match provided by the Town of Estes Park for a total expected cost of $25,991.
The Estes Park Museum will oversee this final phase. Museum Director Derek Fortini remarked about the plan, “it is great that this project can be completed – the visitor experience is greatly enhanced, much more safe, and the structure itself will be better preserved from human disturbance.”
The bungalow, which burned in 1907 leaving the ruins and prompting the building of the cabin below, was built by Denver journalist Al Birch. The Birch family owned the property and utilized the cabin through the 1980s before selling the property to the Town. Since then, the Museum has been responsible for the two structures and listed them on the State Register in 2001.
The Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows is open to the public from dawn to dusk with the trailhead and parking available off East Wonderview Avenue across from the Stanley Hotel and behind the Estes Park Town Hall parking lot at 170 Macgregor Avenue.
