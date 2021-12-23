Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.