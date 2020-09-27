By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the black bear. Black bears are elusive, shying away from people in most circumstances. Colorado, however, has a black bear population estimated to be as large as 20,000 according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife so it isn’t that uncommon to cross paths with one once in a while. In Rocky Mountain National Park, the population estimate is only about 20 to 30 bears.
1. Black bears, the smallest bears in North America, are the only bears living in Colorado. The polar bear and grizzly bear are larger and live further north.
2. Black is just the term to describe this species of bear. In addition to black, these bears can also have coats that are blonde, cinnamon or brown.
3. Black bears are omnivores, meaning they eat plants and animals. About 90 percent of the black bear’s diet is made up of berries, grasses, fruits, roots, nuts and other plants. The balance consists primarily of carrion and insects.
4. During the late summer and into the fall, black bears enter a period of excessive eating called hyperphagia. During this time, black bears can eat up to 20,000 calories a day to put on enough weight to help them survive the winter without eating or drinking.
5. Female black bears have a unique trait. Although mating season is in May and June, egg implantation does not occur until the fall just prior to the female denning up for the winter. This technique helps the female conserve energy for the important task of putting weight on for the winter hibernation. The cubs will be born in the den approximately eight weeks after mom enters hibernation. If the mother bear does not have a good fat reserve, she will not give birth that winter.
