Developing an annual budget for the Town of Estes Park is an eight-month process that begins in May and ends in January. The process involves each department of the town, every aspect of work done on behalf of the townspeople and the Town Board. It culminates, no later than January 31, when the Town submits its budget to the State of Colorado.
Last Thursday, members of the Town Board took a key step in the process when they held the first of several sessions during which they’ll consider a budget for 2023. Finance Director Duane Hudson kicked off the session with an explanation of how the process connects the Town’s Strategic Plan and Budget Plan. A connection made readily apparent by information from the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan that Account Manager Laura Garcia provided. Hudson went on to say that in the budget as proposed, expenditures don’t exceed the revenue and available fund balance. And, it meets the Board’s policy of having a fund balance of 25% of non-capital expenditures. Should unanticipated needs arise—an unlikely prospect given the effort that goes into preparing the budget—the Board can adjust the budget during the year. Continuing, Hudson talked about the effect the de-Brucing initiative that local voters approved last April is having on the budgeting process this year. Reporting that its passage means the new budget has nearly $2.5 million to fund critical staff positions, activities and more. To watch the entire session go to estespark.colorado.gov.
The Town Board will hold another study session about the Town’s 2023 budget on Thursday, October 6. During the session, members and I will review and discuss the 17 funds that support the Strategic Plan and Capital Improvement Plan of the Town and are part of the budget. Some of the funds provide for essential and very visible components of Estes Park, such as streets, water, broadband, trails, and stormwater.
Although I take all aspects of the job of being your mayor very seriously, I give extra-super-duper-serious attention to the budgeting process of the Town. I do this because, when complete, the budget guides the work of the town staff, provides funds for that work and contributes to the common good of the townspeople of Estes Park. In that spirit, I look forward to the discussions and decisions that await the board members and me and the input you provide us via phone, email and meetings.
