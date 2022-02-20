By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the common grackle. Range maps indicate the common grackle prefers the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park areas only in the summer and when they are here, they are not common. As an example, the bird banding program held each spring at the YMCA of the Rockies by Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute (CARRI) only banded 30 common grackles in the 1998 to 2021 banding seasons. In comparison, 520 mountain chickadees were banded in the same program. Here are five more facts about this big blackbird.
1. Common grackles are in the same family — Icteridae — as blackbirds, orioles and cowbirds.
2. In areas where the common grackle is abundant, they prefer large communal roosts at night, especially from late summer through winter.
3. Common grackles prefer to nest in colonies of up to 30 pairs of birds.
4. A ground-feeding bird, common grackles walk around lawns and fields in large flocks feeding on pretty much anything, including garbage, mice, invertebrates, small fish, worms, eggs, insects and corn, a favorite staple in their diet.
5. Common grackles allow ants to crawl all over their bodies and feathers. A process called anting, the sting from each ant secretes formic acid, which is believed to help rid the grackle of parasites.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.