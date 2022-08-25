As summer winds down, I find myself thinking about the seasons of Estes Park.
Thinking back, I recall the past spring. The way bleeding-hearts blossoming and rhubarb poking out of the ground in my backyard warmed my heart and heralded spring’s early arrival. The joy I felt watching my grandson Daxton play there, among both, on a warm spring afternoon. The way, a few days later, when a heavy, wet spring snow crushed the bleeding-heart plants and irritation crushed my joy. Then, a few days later, after fearing plants and joy were lost for good, much to my surprise, both sprang back. A magnificent flower display resulting from the return of warm days with bright sunshine.
On this summer night, as I write this piece, lightning is flashing across the sky and thunder reverberating throughout the mountains and canyons. The cool moist air that’s flowing through the open windows of my house, prompts me to think about the afternoon showers we’ve been experiencing. How they are similar to the summertime showers of my youthful years in Estes Park. The showers are a heaven-sent reprieve to the heat and relentless dryness of recent summers and a much-appreciated antidote to the threat wildfires.
I’m not surprised there’s been an abundance of smiling faces on happy tourists around town this Summer. The natural beauty and wonderful weather of this place, coupled with offerings and exceptional customer service of the businesses here, make Estes Park an ideal place for people to spend time. An observation that’s supported by sales tax collections for June 2022 being 3.78-percent higher than the same period a year ago. This is only possible because the businesses and their workers in the Estes valley persevered through countless challenges—floods, fires, COVID-19, shortages and so on—to serve the people who come here to make mountain memories. For each of them, a big and heartfelt thank you. You are the epitome what it means to be Mountain Strong.
As fall approaches, I feel the days getting shorter and the nights cooler. During upcoming week days, I expect that the sidewalks throughout town will be less crowded due to families having children in school. But on weekends there’ll be people of all ages flocking here to be part of assorted festivals and partake of local restaurants, shops, outdoor recreational activities, and various delicacies including taffy, fudge and caramel covered apples.
With the flowers of my bleeding-heart plant long gone, and its leaves beginning to turn yellow, I am turning my attention to the first bugle of a bull elk and first sight of the golden shimmer of an aspen and Christmas lights ushering in winter. As I do, I will remember that even though seasons change, my love for our town and townspeople remains steadfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.