As a child growing up in Estes Park, I enjoyed playing Dots and Boxes. Perhaps you recall the game. It starts with a page on which are rows of dots. Next, each player takes a turn drawing a line between adjacent dots. Four connected dots form a box. Players take turns until there are no more dots to connect. The player with the most boxes wins.
Three weeks ago, while reminiscing about Dots and Boxes, it occurred to me that the game I’d played as a girl had helped prepare me for doing the work I’m doing as mayor today. That much of what I do involves connecting dots, drawing lines and forming boxes. Reflecting further, I see that your needs as townspeople and the processes of your town are capable of giving birth to a dot of an idea. That sometimes, a line connects one dot of an idea to another. And, through community engagement and strategic planning … a box appears. A project begins. And over time, a service starts. As was the case with Trailblazer Broadband.
Two weeks ago, the one-gigabyte Internet service that Trailblazer provides, arrives at Roger and my home. During the three hours James Webb and crew take to install the service, I can’t help but think about how, what presently is a town run broadband utility was set in motion during my time as trustee. The unique way the lines and dots of dreams connect to form boxes. How within the boxes, the needs of students, business and home owners and tourist merge.
Also, I think about 2018, when two-thirds of the local townspeople who responded to a scientific survey from the Town, say that better internet service is their highest priority for the town. The way on March 12, 2019, after unsuccessfully seeking private sources for taking up the charge, the Town’s board of trustees voted unanimously to launch a community-owned and operated broadband service (later named Trailblazer).
The instant my computer comes on line, I think about the enormity of the undertaking occurring behind the scene. About the area of service of the utility being larger than the combined land area of Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont. That the reconfigured utility encompasses light, power and communication services. With total build-out likely to take up to five years to complete. Absolutely amazing, yes?
As I send this piece to the newspaper publisher, a pleasant smile graces my face. My breath is steady. I know that now while video conferencing, there will be no notice of an unstable Internet connection. Nor will the video freeze on the computer screen. I possess the capacity for meeting the video demands that the pandemic is making on me, both as a mayor with obligations to fulfill and as a grandmother with grandkids I love in Lakewood and Slovakia. And, I am beyond thrilled about the way you, the townspeople of Estes Park stepped up to connect the dots so everyone wins.
