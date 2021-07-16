YMCA Dedicates Outdoor Classroom

On the afternoon of July 13, 2021, guests, staff and generous donors attended the dedication ceremony for the new outdoor classroom located at the Mootz Family Craft and Design Center at the Estes Park Center – YMCA of the Rockies. The outdoor classroom will welcome children, families, and groups who will utilize this space for free-play. Natural materials are the focus of the playground with stations including water tables, fort building with sticks, natural building blocks, musical instruments, and much more for creative play. YMCA of the Rockies will also utilize the space for hosting a variety of family programs including the Little Explorers class which focuses on preschool-age fun and nature education.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Input Requested On Long-Range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy
- Estes Park Senior Citizens Center Springs Back To Life
- Land Trust Breakfast Focuses On Reintroduction Of Greenback Cutthroat Trout
- Annual Glen Haven Pancake Breakfast Saturday, July 17
- Celebrating The Historic Mountainside Lodge
- Drake Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
- Fire Restrictions And Bans In The Estes Valley
- Mary Lois Walls
- Be Bear Aware; Stay Safe While Camping And Backpacking In Colorado Bear Country
- Annual Open House At Reliance Fire Museum
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Mary Lois Walls was born to Bernice Telfer Strickler and Clint…
Samuel Henry McCreery was born January 14th, 1940, in Los Ange…
- Updated
June 13, 1954-May 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.