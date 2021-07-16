YMCA Dedicates Outdoor Classroom

Photo courtesy YMCA of the Rockies.

On the afternoon of July 13, 2021, guests, staff and generous donors attended the dedication ceremony for the new outdoor classroom located at the Mootz Family Craft and Design Center at the Estes Park Center – YMCA of the Rockies. The outdoor classroom will welcome children, families, and groups who will utilize this space for free-play. Natural materials are the focus of the playground with stations including water tables, fort building with sticks, natural building blocks, musical instruments, and much more for creative play. YMCA of the Rockies will also utilize the space for hosting a variety of family programs including the Little Explorers class which focuses on preschool-age fun and nature education.

