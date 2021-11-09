The goal of the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) is to address both the immediate and long-term facility needs for the Town of Estes Park. This plan will serve as a "road map" for the future development and operation of all Town facilities.
Learn more and provide feedback at a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Join the meeting via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84438565988
If you can't attend, please visit www.estes.org/fmp after Nov. 18 for a link to the meeting video and the project questionnaire.
