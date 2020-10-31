Your donations assist evacuees and those impacted by the Larimer County wildfires.
United Way of Larimer County recently launched the Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund, however, given increased wildfire activity with the East Troublesome Fire into Larimer County, and threatening Estes Park and other Larimer County mountain communities, we have updated the name to ensure support and resources go to any and all Larimer County wildfires. The Cameron Peak Fire is the state’s largest wildfire in recorded history and the East Troublesome Fire is the second largest.
Community members can provide support in the following ways:
• Donate online to the Larimer County Fire Recovery Fund at
LCFireRecoveryFund
• Text COFIRES to 501501 to automatically make a $10 gift
“Larimer County is known for its high quality of life which includes access to hundreds of hiking trails in the foothills and Rocky Mountain National Park, beautiful mountain towns, stunning vistas, connected neighborhoods and diverse communities,” said Deirdre Sullivan, CEO and President at United Way of Larimer County. “With the state’s two largest wildfires in state history burning in our backyard, we are partnering with community members and a wide variety of organizations to ensure fire recovery efforts are well supported and implemented quickly. United Way and the Larimer County Long Term Recovery Group will distribute these gifts where they are needed most: to agencies and groups helping people recover from disaster.”
The scope of the damage is uncertain at this time; however, families and businesses are displaced as the Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire continue to burn, exceeding 370,000 acres in total due to shifting weather patterns and an abundance of fire material. The American Red Cross has expanded capacity for these fires and is providing temporary shelter for displaced families. Unfortunately, the effects of this tragedy will be long-lasting, and financial assistance is needed to support displaced families as they rebuild their lives in the coming months and years.
When it is safe for community members to provide volunteer support, opportunities will be posted on United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center at
Individuals interested in volunteering are invited to make a free account on the site, where they can choose to be notified when these opportunities become available. We are not accepting physical donations at this time. Once we have a more clear understanding of community needs, a call will go out to the community for those items.
To stay up-to-date on all the wildfire activity, visit the Larimer County website at www.larimer.org/
cameron-peak-fire (includes information on current wildfires) or visit www.nocoalert.org to sign up for regular text, call, and/or email updates. Additional daily updates and videos from operational staff are also available on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page at
www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire and for the East Troublesome Fire, on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
EastTroublesomeFire.
United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today's greatest needs - and reduce tomorrow's. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to nonprofit excellence. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.
To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org.
