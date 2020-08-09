100th Anniversary Of The 19th Amendment August 26th

By: Jean McGuire
August 26, 2020 marks the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. In honor of this historic milestone, a number of events are planned.
• 19th Amendment display at the Estes Valley Library for the month of August, organized by Mikaela Fundaun from the Estes Park Museum
• Town Board proclamation at the Tuesday, August 25 town board meeting at 7:00 p.m.
• 19th Amendment Caravan through town – decorate your car with signs and the colors of the suffrage movement– gold, white and purple were colors used by suffragist organizations. We ask that people gather at the old senior center parking lot at time 2:30 p.m. We will begin our police escorted caravan through town at 3:00 p.m.
• “On The Basis of Sex” screening at the Reel Mountain Theatre at 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. Admission is free however donations are encouraged to support the publication of the booklet of the 100 Years: 100 Women articles that have been published in the newspapers over the past year.
• We encourage you submit a letter to the editor sharing why the passage of the 19th Amendment and voting are important to you.
• Continue to submit stories on the extraordinary women of the Estes Valley for the 100 Years: 100 Women project. Submit to chomanwendell@estesvalleylibrary.org All articles to be published in a booklet later this year.
For more information, check the 100 Years: A Celebration of Women. 19th Amendment & the Women of Estes Facebook page www.facebook.com/
100YearsEstesWomen. Please join in the celebration of this landmark event.
