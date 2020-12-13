By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the American dipper. These fun little birds are a permanent resident of Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park. They do not migrate but rather stay near fast-flowing streams that remain unfrozen.
• The American Dipper is North America’s only aquatic songbird.
• This medium-sized gray songbird with white eyelids can be identified along a stream, creek or river by its distinct bob or “dip” of its body as it stands on rocks, logs or other protrusions in a waterway to search for food.
• As an aquatic bird described as a trout with feathers, these birds can dive up to 20 feet in water and walk along river bottoms to find food. Food preferences include aquatic insects (adult and larvae of caddisflies, mayflies, beetles, bugs and mosquitoes), some worms and snails, fish eggs and very small fish.
• Dippers have unique adaptations for its aquatic feeding grounds, especially to swim in cold water during winter and at higher mountain elevations. These adaptations include slow metabolism, abundant feathers, and the ability to carry extra oxygen in their blood. They also have a nasal flap so they can close their nostrils under water and extra eyelids, called nictitating membranes, to help see under water.
• American Dippers used to be called water ouzels. (Yes, that is the origin of the name for Ouzel Lake, Ouzel Falls and Ouzel Creek in Rocky Mountain National Park.)
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com
or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
