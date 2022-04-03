Spring Clean Up Day

It’s Spring Clean Up time again. Over the winter a lot of trash and debris collects along our roads, in trees and bushes, around our lakes, and along the river. Many volunteers are needed to assist in the annual clean up of our Town in preparation for the Duck Race, to create a safer environment, and to beautify our community for residents and visitors.
Mark your calendars for the morning of Saturday, April 30th, 9 a.m. to noon to help with this effort, a collaboration of the Town of Estes Park, the Rotary Club of Estes Park, the Estes Valley Recreation and Parks Department, and Atlas Disposal.
Groups and volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the east side of the Visitor’s Center for instructions, route assignments, and distribution of orange bags. Watch for another article with more information to follow.
You may contact Tara Moenning at tara@aspenbrookinvestments.com if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.