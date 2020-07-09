Goals matter. As do plans, people and processes for achieving them. A point that is too often lost amongst the seemingly never ending jockeying for position, challenges over who’s right, and questioning of motives and intents that the characterize current discourse in the world.
Need this be the case? I think not.
Consider our lives here in the Estes valley. Our dependence on electricity to do much of what we do. Environmental concerns about using carbon-based, non-renewable sources for producing the electricity we use.
Now consider Platte River Power Authority. Our source for electricity. The provider of wholesale electricity to the utilities of its owner communities–-Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland. And the eight-member board of directors that governs PRPA. On which I, as mayor, strive to set policy to meet our electric needs now and in the future.
Think about the many ways PRPA and the over 2,000 community- owned electric utilities help meet the collective energy needs of 48 million Americans. How it provides electricity to you through our local utility, Estes Park Power & Communications.
Then think about Rawhide Unit 1, a coal burning plant located northwest of Wellington, Colorado, operational in 1984. More than half of the electricity needs for our four communities have been provided by Rawhide Unit 1. Recognize that at 36 years old, Rawhide has been named the fifth cleanest coal-fired power plant in the U. S. by Electric Light and Power magazine.
Reflect on the fact that Craig Units 1 retiring 2025 and Unit 2 retiring before 2030 with federal hydropower contracts, natural gas resources, market purchases, wind and solar resources meet the remaining energy needs of the four owner-communities.
Next consider that the board approved a Resource Diversification Policy in December 2018, calling for PRPA to have a 100% non- carbon energy mix by 2030. And that three weeks ago, PRPA announced that Rawhide Unit 1 would cease producing electricity by 2030, a full 16 years before previously planned.
The actions of PRPA are a fitting tribute to the importance of identifying needs, setting goals, and having plans, people and processes in place for achieving those goals.
In my short time as mayor, I’ve been impressed with PRPA and its board’s commitment to press on toward its noncarbon goal while putting plans, people and processes in place to supply Estes Park and the other owner communities with adequate, safe, reliable and cost-effective energy. Throughout, Jason Frisbie, PRPA general manager and CEO, has shown his commitment to state-of the art and environmentally progressive energy production though responsible planning and execution.
Failing to plan is planning to fail. The environmentally friendly plans in place for successfully meeting the electricity needs of Estes Park and the other community owners of PRPA meet a critical need. They also show us what’s possible. Let’s take the lessons about responsible planning by PRPA and apply them to other the challenges we face here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.