Each May, when a school year draws to its close, a unique opportunity presents itself for us to ponder the annual rite of passage through which students in our local schools advance from one grade to the next. The way one lesson builds on a previous lesson, and each experience sets the stage for the ones that follow. Culminating with students, after advancing 12 times, graduating from Estes Park High School. Entering adulthood. And applying their learning in pursuit of desired futures.
Now, on the auspicious occasion of the Class of 2020 getting on with their lives, three things are front of mind for me.
First, and foremost I extend a very special congratulation to each and every one of the 66 students who stayed the course—despite the challenge of Covid-19—to meet the educational requirements for graduating from Estes Park High School. Celebrating your accomplishment, you stood strong and true as you paraded through the campus last Friday. Good for you.
I am a firm believer that opportunity resides in chaos. A belief born out of my life-experiences that is exemplified by your parade. For that reason, my most fervent hope is that each of you will, amidst the craziness of these times, grab hold of the opportunity that is deservedly yours, run with it like the wind, and create your unique future.
Second, I want to acknowledge that education, although involving much singular effort, is rarely a singular accomplishment. Graduation is an accomplishment most often shared by parents—earned with sleepless nights, extra shifts at work, countless sacrifice, and non-questioning love. An accomplishment that is enabled by the selfless dedication of teachers, principals, coaches, clergy and church leaders, scout leaders, and countless other people who commit their lives to helping students learn, develop and thrive. To each of you, I offer a grateful thanks and heartfelt job well done.
Third, while the light of accomplishment still shines brightly on the Class of 2020, Iet’s consider the role education plays in our respective lives. Think about fruits born from seeds planted during our days in school. Honor seed-planters. Recognize benefits we daily derive from knowing how to learn and achieve. Realize that the knowledge and experience of one person ripples through others. And such collective ripples form the foundation upon which our community rests. We—individually and collectively—are the sum total of our education.
Now, with the addition of the Estes Park High School Class of 2020, the sum total of the Estes community increases. Let’s give thanks. Be grateful. Keep learning.
