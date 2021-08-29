By: Dawn Wilson
Moose month wraps up this week with five final moose facts and photos as I celebrate Moose Mania on my social media pages (IG: @dawnwilsonphoto; FB: @dawnwilsonphotography). Moose are such charismatic animals, and I can’t help but enjoy watching them as they go about their lives in Rocky Mountain National Park and other destinations in the West and Alaska. During the summer, moose can be found in the creek bottoms feeding on one of their favorite plants — willows, of which they can eat up to 55 pounds each day. So here are five more fun facts about moose.
1. Moose can run up to 35 miles per hour.
2. Bull moose do not eat, or eat very little, during the peak of the rut season in late September and early October. During this time, the bulls can lose up to 20 percent of their body weight.
3. Antlers, which only grow on male moose, can weigh up to 70 pounds.
4. Most moose prefer to spend their time alone, but if you see more than one it could be a cow with a calf or a sign of abundant food in the area.
5. Moose have very poor eyesight but excellent hearing and sense of smell.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
