Quota Club Student Grant Funds Available

Quota Club of Estes Park is offering financial assistance to members of our community who wish to further their education. Past recipients have been in the medical field, educators, law enforcement, first responders, flight school, environmental programs to mention just some of our past recipients. Anyone who wishes to attend an accredited institution or seminar or continuing education for recertification to advance their career is eligible to apply. Please contact Ann Kasper at akasper45@yahoo.com for information on how to apply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.