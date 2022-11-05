Quota Club of Estes Park is offering financial assistance to members of our community who wish to further their education. Past recipients have been in the medical field, educators, law enforcement, first responders, flight school, environmental programs to mention just some of our past recipients. Anyone who wishes to attend an accredited institution or seminar or continuing education for recertification to advance their career is eligible to apply. Please contact Ann Kasper at akasper45@yahoo.com for information on how to apply.
