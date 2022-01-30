By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the trumpeter swan. I unfortunately missed the recent rare opportunity to see the trumpeter swans spending time on Lake Estes. I do, however, have five fun facts for you to enjoy and a few photos from other locations in their range of Alaska to the northern Rockies and northern Midwest of these beautiful and majestic birds.
1. Trumpeter swans are named for their loud honking calls.
2. These large birds represent the biggest member of the waterfowl family native to North America and are the largest swan in the world. They have a wingspan of up to 10 feet and male trumpeter swans average about 28 pounds with larger males weighing as much as 35 pounds.
3. Trumpeter swans were thought to have been hunted to extinction by 1900 for their feathers, skin, meat and eggs. Small, nonmigratory populations were discovered in remote portions of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Alaska, and today, the population of trumpeter swans exceeds 16,000, with about 13,000 of those birds living in Alaska.
4. The trumpeter swan is completely white but often appears rust-colored on the head and neck. This is caused by staining from minerals in wetland soils where they feed.
5. Because of the large size of trumpeter swans, they need at least a 100 meter-long “runway” of open water to take off.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
