A community conversation on the Estes Valley Comprehensive Plan
The Town of Estes Park invites community members to participate in an interactive, small-group facilitated dialogue with community members from all parts of the Town and Valley about the hottest topics in the “Estes Forward” Comprehensive Plan update, which is a collaborative effort between the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County. The conversation takes place Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in-person at the Estes Park High School, at 1600 Manford Ave. The conversation will be facilitated in English and Spanish. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Masks are encouraged but not required, and measures will be taken to practice social distancing.
The conversation is a check-point with the community, to gather feedback on draft policies and actions in the draft plan, talk through the issues and exchange diverse perspectives within small groups. The draft is based on community input over the past year. Participants will be able to choose among breakout groups focused on various topics in the Plan, including housing, the built environment, the economy, sustainability, transportation, infrastructure, and public health. The conversation will be guided by the team from Community Conversations, a collaboration between Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership and the Estes Valley Library, and Town of Estes Park Planning staff.
For anyone who cannot participate in the Aug. 3 meeting, the Estes Forward team will provide meeting materials on the project website by Aug. 1 for feedback through Aug. 7. These engagement opportunities precede the finalization of the draft plan for presentation to the governing bodies, with public hearings and adoption expected later this year. More information on the Comprehensive Plan process is available at www.engageestes.org. Please don’t miss this important opportunity to contribute your voice to the future of Estes Park and the Valley before the final draft is completed!
It is strongly recommended that all participants complete a registration form prior to the event: engageestes.org/get-involved
