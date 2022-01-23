By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the mourning dove. Named for its soft, sad cooing sound, which is often mistaken for a great horned owl, these birds live throughout the U. S., including a small population in the Estes Valley region. Here are five more fun facts about this handsome bird.
1. The mourning dove is also called the Carolina dove, Carolina pigeon, turtle dove and rain dove. Mourning dove hatchlings are called squabs.
2. Mourning doves are the most abundant game bird in North America, with more than 20 million harvested each year. The U. S. population of these birds is estimated at 350 to 475 million birds.
3. This medium-sized dove has gray-brown upperparts with pink underparts and black spots on its wings. They do not have the distinct ring around the neck of the similar looking ring-necked dove.
4. Unlike the non-native rock pigeon, mourning doves are native to the U. S. and are closely related to the extinct passenger pigeon.
5. Mourning dove parents regurgitate a fat and protein-rich secretion referred to as crop milk to feed their babies during their first week of life.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.