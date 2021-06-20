By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured subject is the dusky grouse. Elusive and secretive, this large chicken-like ground bird can be found in the montane forests and adjacent open areas in southeastern Alaska, northwest territories of Canada, northwestern states, and into Colorado, California, Arizona, and New Mexico. In our region, the dusky grouse can be occasionally seen in the forests near Old Fall River Road and along Trail Ridge Road. Here are more facts about this shy bird.
1. The dusky grouse used to be called the blue grouse. In 2006, the American Ornithological Society reclassified the blue grouse species as the dusky grouse and sooty grouse.
2. The dusky grouse is the second largest grouse in the U. S. after the sage grouse.
3. During the breeding season, the male dusky grouse will perform strutting displays on the ground by fanning their tail feathers, expanding their rose-colored air sacs, and making deep but low-pitched whoop sounds.
4. Unlike most birds, dusky grouse move to lower elevations at the edge of aspen forests and sage brush in spring for breeding and into higher elevation forests during the winter.
5. Dusky grouse have well-camouflaged feathers for their forest habitat. To hide from predators, they will sit perfectly still, flushing in a flurry of feathers if they feel they may be stepped on by the intruder.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.