Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.