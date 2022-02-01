Estes Park EDC Introduces New Board Chair Josh Cramer

The Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (Estes Park EDC) Board of Directors unanimously appointed Josh Cramer to serve as its new Board Chair. Originally from Minnesota, Josh earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Engineering Operations from Iowa State University in 1999. Josh started his career as an entrepreneur in August of 2000 when he started his first company, FullStack, a website development company, with his wife, Dana. In 2005, he started his second company that was an internet service provider (ISP) and information technology (IT) services provider for the Iowa City, Iowa, and University of Iowa communities. He built up his ISP company and successfully sold it in 2011 and since then has focused on growing the mission of FullStack to serve as a full service technology company that offers software engineering, network engineering, and business consulting. With his passion for the entrepreneurial spirit, over the last 10 years, Josh has also served as an interim Chief Technology Officer for a number of businesses to help them make the transition from start-up to a full-fledged, growing and profitable business.
Josh’s interest in economic development stems from his experience in growing an entrepreneurial community in Iowa City in conjunction with an economic development group. During his 11 years in Iowa City, he founded an independent coworking meetup, became connected with local entrepreneurs through Start-Up Weekends, Entrepreneurial Weeks, and the local Iowa City Economic Development Group, had speaking engagements locally and across the country about entrepreneurship, and worked closely with the University of Iowa and Iowa state leaders about how to help small businesses from every aspect, attaining capital, creating business plans, and overall encouragement for the entrepreneur and their journey in pursuit of successes.
Josh and his family moved to Estes Park in 2014 and has been connected with the Estes Park EDC as an Entrepreneur Center committee member since 2015. As an entrepreneur himself, he values the Estes Park EDC’s mission to support entrepreneurs and to create an environment of successfully starting and growing businesses. He served on the Estes Park EDC Broadband Committee and works as a consultant for the Town of Estes Park by assisting with the planning and execution of the Trailblazer Broadband project, while architecting the network and designing the operations of the broadband system which brings 1GB - 10GB internet to homes throughout the Estes Valley.
Josh hopes to provide value through strong leadership when it comes to addressing challenges in Estes Park while focusing on entrepreneur ecosystem building, workforce housing, renewable energy, and growing and strengthening new and existing businesses. Josh will play a major role in developing the Estes Park EDC’s five year strategic plan that will include ways to support and reach the entire community of Estes Park. Josh believes that “there are needs, challenges and constraints that every community faces, and economic development can provide leadership in those areas… and can have a transformative impact on the community for many years to come.” The Estes Park EDC looks forward to Josh Cramer’s leadership as Board Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.