“One Hundred Women Who Care” Present $6200 to EVICS

It was a snowy morning when Mary Liz Adair (left), representing the membership of “One Hundred Women Who Care – Estes Park,” presented a check for $6,200 to Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success (EVICS).
Receiving the check were Laurie Dale Marshall, the Executive Director, and Rut Miller, the Family Development Coordinator. “One Hundred Women Who Care” is a national organization created for the sole purpose of donating money to nonprofit organizations – and all donations from the local chapter will remain in Estes Park.
The money donated to EVICS will be used to strengthen and support families and children in the Estes Valley by helping families realize their children’s finest growth potential. It will also offer both provider and parent education and provide scholarships for young children to attend EVICS’ center-based Early Childhood education program.
The next meeting of “One Hundred Women Who Care” will be on Thursday, February 17th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Ridgeline Hotel. Members and guests attending will be introduced to and learn more about the many nonprofit organizations in Estes Park. At the conclusion of the meeting members will select the next organization to receive the member’s donations. It is a wonderful opportunity to share information regarding community needs and to enjoy memorable fellowship.
All Estes Park women are cordially invited to attend. For further information please contact: janet.collison@gmail.com.
