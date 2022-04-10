By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the screech owl. There are actually two species of screech owls that live in Colorado — the eastern and the western. Colorado is one of the few U. S. states where both species live with the eastern screech owl living east of the Rocky Mountains and the western screech owl found mostly in open woods and mixed pine and oak habitat of western and southern Colorado. Neither have been reported in Rocky Mountain National Park or Estes Valley. The eastern screech owl lives closer to Estes Park in wooded areas like riparian corridors with abundant cottonwoods along rivers such as the Cache la Poudre River in Fort Collins. Here are five additional facts about these cute little owls.
1. The two screech owls are very similar in appearance so the best way to differentiate the two birds where their habitat overlaps is by their call. The eastern screech owl has a whinny-like or long trill call while the western has shorter whistle-like calls. The color of their bills is also different with the eastern having a yellow bill and the western a gray bill.
2. Both owls nest in cavities with tree cavities and nest boxes being popular options. Look for the eastern screech owl in cavities of old cottonwood trees and westerns may choose cavities in large cactus in parts of their range.
3. Both birds have exceptional camouflage with the western screech owl primarily mottled gray while the eastern may be found in gray or red (rufous) morph, a color variation found in about one third of eastern screech owls.
4. Screech owls regurgitate small pellets of undigestible parts of meals, like bones, feathers and fur.
5. Eastern and western screech owls are excellent hunters and will eat just about anything they catch, sometimes taking prey larger than their own body. Remnants in nest boxes and examination of pellets have shown a wide variety of prey, including worms, crayfish, robins, voles, rabbits and even other small owls.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
