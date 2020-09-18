Families For Estes Final Community Contribution

Families for Estes has been an Estes Park community nonprofit supporting families for nearly 12 years and much has changed over those years. We have enjoyed offering and creating amazing educational and recreational opportunities for those who call the Estes Valley their home. In Early 2019 the board of directors made the difficult decision to dissolve FFE. As we discussed what to do with our remaining funds, we determined we liked the idea of ending where we started off... with a gift for the entire community at Stanley Park.
Our very first project was raising funds to replace the playground equipment at Stanley Park in 2008. Twelve years later we decided to work in partnership with the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) to install a new zip line feature at the park. $10,000 raised from Pumpkins & Pilsners in 2018 went directly to EVRPD to fund the purchase of the new park feature.
The EVRPD board of directors approved our request to provide additional funds, site location and preparation as well as staff time to ensure the project came to fruition. We are excited to announce that the zip line is installed and officially open! It has been used by residents and tourists throughout the Summer months and we have gotten lots of positive feedback.
Families for Estes is in the process of researching the possibility of purchasing a bench to be installed nearby so families can sit and enjoy watching their children zip through the air! This project will complete the dissolution of FFE and we are extremely proud of the impact we have made in the Estes community.
