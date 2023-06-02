Estes Park Education Foundation Funds Over $95,000 To Estes Park Schools

With the support of the community, the Estes Park Education Foundation (EPEF) has helped fund over $95,000 to the schools of the Estes Park School District (EPSD) for the 2022-2023 school year!
While Colorado is an incredible state, sadly, it ranks #40 in the US in terms of per pupil spending. We must, therefore, rely on community to help bridge the gap.
The mission of the Estes Park Education Foundation is to inspire community investment in exemplary student learning experiences today to develop our citizens of tomorrow. EPEF strives to provide seamless unity between the community and the students and teachers of the Estes Park School District in supporting the journey of our students to graduate to be responsible and successful citizens.
For the recently completed 2022-2023 school year, EPEF is proud to have helped fund many diverse activities and programs across all schools and associated with all of the EPEF “Pillars”: Experiential Learning, Classroom Innovation, Student Support, Teacher and Staff Support, Building Community and Wellness. Teachers and staff members can apply for grants from EPEF throughout the year.
EPEF is very grateful for the individuals, businesses and other community organizations that provide donations and grants to us so the funds can be combined and granted back to the schools.
To learn more about EPEF and the programs listed, please visit www.epeducationfoundation.org. Additionally, EPEF is an all-volunteer working board that currently has an opening for a director. If you are passionate about education and want to make a difference in a direct, tangible way, please contact EPEF at info@epeducationfoundation.org.
