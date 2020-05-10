This week’s featured animal is the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.
Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, the state mammal of Colorado and the symbol of Rocky Mountain National Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, are year-round residents in Estes Valley. Bighorn sheep are not typically in the low-lying areas of the valley but rather prefer the steep, rocky cliffs of canyons and mountains, such as along U. S. Highway 34 and near Sheep Lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park. They will, however, come lower to drink water and feed on fresh spring grasses.
1. Rams (male sheep) and ewes (female sheep) have horns. The horns on rams can weigh up to 30 pounds.
2. You can tell the age of a male bighorn sheep by counting the number of growth rings in his horns.
3. Bighorn sheep do not shed their horns. The horns instead grow a little each year throughout the life of the animal with the growth declining as the animal ages.
4. Rams will file down or break off the end of their horns in a process called brooming. The theory is this helps prevent or eliminate blind spots.
5. Bighorn sheep have rectangular pupils. As a prey animal, this gives them 300+ degree field of vision to spot potential predators.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.