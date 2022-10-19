In Estes Park, like most places, each season has its special amenities. This year as fall begins, the amenities of the season are especially apparent. The bugling of the elk sounds a bit more robust than past years. The sun shining through vividly colored leaves, that shimmer from the gentle breezes, seems extra bright. And the pace of fall is pushing aside the summer hecticness of our beloved tourist town. I have the Fall Feeling, am I the only one?
Seeking to answer that question, last Sunday afternoon I went out and about the town. First, I strolled along the west end of Elkhorn. Stopping to talk with tourists, look at decorations, and soak up the Fall-Feeling of our town. Outside Penelope’s, I stopped in front of a Welcome to Halloween Town sign that was replete with pumpkins, a creepy character, and his dog. There, I asked a woman that was passing by to take my photo in front of the sign. Gleefully she accepted my iPhone, snapped three photos, then offered up that she’s from College Town Texas and loves coming to Estes during the fall. As I moved on, I thought, “Hmmm, she sure had the Fall Feeling.”
Walking east along Elkhorn, I noticed that of the people I passed, many were looking in shop windows, while others were watching people, and a few, like me, were watching people watch people. “Hmmm,” I thought, “more Fall Feeling.” Seeking to consider things more deeply, I see they’re consuming a prodigious amount of ice cream. I spot a mature man and woman sitting next to each other atop a brick wall. Each—a double scoop on a cone in hand—relishing their chosen delicacy. Curious, I ask, “How are your cones?” Looking up at me, with a large smile and white ice cream mustache, she replies, “Simply wonderful.” She turns, still smiling and waves good-bye. “Yep, Fall Feeling,” I say to myself, “Is alive and well in downtown Estes Park.
Having confirmed that there’s ample amounts of Fall Feeling downtown, I next decide to head over to my old neighborhood, the 1st-4th street area. Driving through, I see that lots of Halloween decorations are up there. “The Fall Feeling is strong here,” I say. Next up, nearing home, I stop in front of my new neighbor Jason Lang’s house. He’s the water supervisor for distribution for the Town. This year, in mid-September Jason was the first in the neighborhood to put up Halloween decorations. The rest of the neighbors will be following his lead. And he’s raised the bar by having a huge skeleton, spooky serpent, and tarantula grace his yard. “For sure...feeling like fall in the neighborhood,” I think.
At home, pulling in to the driveway, I think about my jaunt through Estes. How around town, the amenities of fall have lifted my spirit. The special role the season plays here become apparent. The way it uniquely resides between the prosperity of summer and challenges of winter. A poignant reminder that amidst the ever-shifting cycle of seasons, the support of the townspeople for each other remains an unwavering constant. Turning off the car, I think—I sure do like fall, and for good reason. Catch the feeling!
