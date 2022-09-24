How PaintCare Makes Recycling Leftover Paint A Cinch In Estes Park

By: Kevin Lynch, PaintCare Colorado Program Manager and Cathy Alper, Chair, Estes Park Community Recycling Committee
Is unwanted paint cluttering your basement, garage, or crawl space? You’re not alone - it is estimated that over 1 million gallons of leftover paint are stored in homes and businesses across Colorado.
Thankfully, Estes Park has two drop-off sites where you can recycle this unwanted waste easily and responsibly. Estes Park Lumber and Park Supply Paint have joined forces with PaintCare, the nonprofit organization that oversees the paint stewardship program in Colorado, to provide a solution this community needs.
Drop off leftover paint at these Estes Park PaintCare sites, but make sure you review the list of items that are accepted before you head out:
Estes Park Lumber
400 S Saint Vrain Ave
Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 586-4434
Park Supply Paint
401 Hwy. 7
Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 586-6305
Volunteers from the Estes Park Community Recycling Committee (a committee of the League of Women Voters of Estes Park, known as “Estes Recycles”) used to offer paint recycling at the annual Estes Recycles Day. However, there was no paint recycling station at the event earlier this year since homeowners and businesses now have the convenience of working directly with PaintCare partner businesses to recycle paint locally in Estes Park every day.
Here are some Frequently Asked Questions about paint recycling:
What types of products can be recycled at PaintCare drop-off sites?
PaintCare drop-off sites accept latex and oil-based house paint, stains, and varnish in containers up to five gallons in size. The sites do not accept aerosols (spray paint or other spray products), containers without original labels, or containers that are leaking or empty. To better understand what products the sites will and will not accept check out the table below.
To recycle non-PaintCare products, call your local household hazardous haste (HHW) program. Larimer County HHW information is available by calling (970) 498-5773.
PaintCare Products Accepted at Drop-Off Sites
Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel (including textured coatings)
Deck coatings, floor paints (including
elastomeric)
Primers, sealers, undercoaters
Stains
Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes
(single component)
Waterproofing
concrete/masonry/wood sealers and re
pellents (not tar or bitumen-based)
Metal coatings, rust preventatives
Field and lawn paints
Products NOT Accepted at PaintCare Drop-Off-Sites
Paint thinners, mineral spirits,
solvents
Aerosol paints (spray cans)
Auto and marine paints
Art and craft paints
Caulking compounds, epoxies, glues,
adhesives
Paint additives, colorants, tints, resins
Wood preservatives (containing
pesticides)
Roof patch and repair
Asphalt, tar and bitumen-based
products
2-component coatings
Deck cleaners
Traffic and road marking paints
Industrial Maintenance (IM) coatings
Original Equipment Manufacturer
(OEM) (shop application) paints and
finishes
How do I recycle paint?
To use any PaintCare drop-off site, prepare your unwanted paint, stains, and other accepted PaintCare products by ensuring lids are secured tightly, no containers are leaking, and paint is in its original container with the original manufacturer label. Do not mix paints together or drop off empty paint cans.
Pack paint cans in a sturdy cardboard box in your vehicle and take them to a PaintCare drop-off site. Call sites in advance to confirm their hours and availability. Ask store staff for assistance before dropping off paint at a drop-off site.
Do all paint retailers take back paint?
No. Retailers serve as PaintCare drop-off sites voluntarily. Not all paint and hardware stores have enough storage space or staff to be drop-off sites. If you know of a store near you that would like to be a PaintCare drop-off site, ask the store manager to contact PaintCare.
How much paint can I drop off?
PaintCare sites have limits on how much paint they can accept, but they all take at least five gallons of paint per visit; some sites take more. Call the site in advance to confirm hours and whether they can accept the types and amounts of paint you plan to drop off. Estes Park Lumber will accept five gallons and Park Supply Paint will accept 20 gallons of paint per visit.
Is there a cost to drop off paint for recycling?
There is no cost to residents and businesses when dropping off their unwanted paint for recycling. A small fee on the sale of new paint—called the PaintCare fee—funds all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, processing, and public education. The fee on new paint that is larger than half a pint up to smaller than one gallon is $0.35. For one gallon up to two gallons, the fee is $0.75, and for larger than two gallons up to five gallons the fee is $1.60. Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle may request a free pickup at their location. Some restrictions apply. More information and a request form can be found on PaintCare’s website.
Why should I recycle my leftover paint?
Recycling paint is just one way we can better take care of our environment. PaintCare helps ensure the “highest, best use” for paint collected in the program, including giving away good quality material as-is, recycling it, or putting it to another beneficial use. Most of the paint PaintCare receives is latex-based and can be remixed into recycled content paint by processors. To date, PaintCare has processed more than 50 million gallons of paint nationally and saved state and local governments millions of dollars. If it can’t be recycled or used some other way, it will be dried out and properly disposed.
The next time you think about storing or throwing away unused, unwanted paint, think again … and recycle it with PaintCare at one of your local drop-off sites. For more information about PaintCare, visit www.paintcare.org.
