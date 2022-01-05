By Town Administrator Travis Machelek
On January 11, the Town Board will consider asking the voters to help the Town solve a significant and growing problem with how Town revenues may be spent. The ballot question they will consider for the April 5 Municipal Election would not raise taxes or create any new taxes. Instead, the ballot item would grant the Town Board the authority to use all received tax revenues as needed to remain responsive to the needs of our community.
For all of the details of the Town’s revenue retention challenge, please see my December, 2021 column at www.estes.org/townadministratorinsights. By way of a quick reminder, the Colorado Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) was approved by voters in 1992 as an amendment to the State Constitution. Among other restrictions, TABOR places limitations on revenues that a government in Colorado can generate and retain. An allowable base revenue amount was calculated in 1992 and each year, the Town must roll forward this base and adjust it. Historically, this adjustment has resulted in a 3 to 5 percent annual increase to the base revenue. Any revenues in excess of this base-revenue amount must be refunded to taxpayers unless the community has “de-Bruced,” which Estes Park voters did through a ballot initiative in 2000, allowing the Town to retain and use these excess funds “for the purpose of the acquisition, maintenance, repair and replacement of capital projects including events/recreation facilities, open space, sidewalks, trails, landscaping, and street and parking lot construction, storm drainage, and municipal buildings and facilities.” This language has served us well for the past 21 years, but is now starting to create funding problems for Town operations.
The restrictions approved as part of the November, 2000 ballot measure prevent the Town from using retained revenue to fund critical activities like policing, 911 emergency communications, emergency management, communication to residents, transferring funds to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, transit, workforce housing and childcare initiatives that do not consist of the Town constructing capital, land use planning, building safety, and the Town’s internal service functions like finance, human resources, and administration. This has not been a problem for the past 21 years because the Town always had sufficient space under the base-revenue cap to fund these activities without having to dig into the retained revenue enabled by the 2000 ballot measure. This is no longer the case. Ineligible functions and costs have grown and have outpaced the annual increase to base revenues allowed by TABOR. If we do nothing, the result will be millions of dollars in de-Bruced revenues accumulating while operations in ineligible functions listed above will suffer and may see staffing reduced.
The simplest and most effective solution to this challenge is to give the Town Board the ability to prioritize all received tax revenues as needed to remain responsive to the needs of our community. Town Board members are elected by the voters to serve four-year terms and are responsible to their constituents. Allowing the duly elected Town Board to prioritize how Town tax revenues are spent allows them to carry out the will of the voters who elected them.
I encourage you to learn more about this issue and the proposed ballot language by watching the Town Board’s Nov. 9, 2021 study session at https://youtu.be/beSB-1IuDwM on the Town’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/townofestesparkco. We have also developed a one-page fact sheet and a Frequently Asked Questions document. These can be found www.estes.org/townadministratorinsights. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions about this issue. I am available at 970-577-3705 and tmachalek@estes.org. You can learn more about the April election at www.estes.org/elections.
