Out of an abundance of caution and to keep staff and the community safe, the Department of Human Services will move their lobbies to appointment only, effective Monday, November 16. These lobby locations include Fort Collins (1501 Blue Spruce), Loveland (Human Services lobbies only at 200 Peridot), and Estes Park (1601 Brodie Avenue). Appointments for EBT services can be made by calling 970-498-6300 or emailing benefits@larimer.org. We encourage the community to reach out by email or phone if they have any questions about applying for benefits or about their current benefits.
Larimer County Department of Human Services has resources in place to help keep the community healthy and safe during the pandemic. Everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the disease and protect yourself and others. Applying for public assistance programs can be completed online with Colorado PEAK.
The Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com/ have everything you need to:
• Learn about public assistance programs
• Complete an application
• Manage benefits
Anyone can connect to PEAK 24 hours a day, seven days a week via internet access on a smartphone, tablet or
computer. PEAK is safe and secure; your personal information is protected. You can also Google
“Colorado PEAK” to reach the site.
The MyCoBenefits app is available through the Apple and Android app stores. The app can make it easier to
report changes, upload important documents using the mobile device camera, check EBT balances and review
transactions and expenses.
Programs include:
• Food Assistance (SNAP)
• Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
• Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP)
• Aid to the Needy Disabled (AND)
• Colorado Works (CO Works) (state name for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF)
• Health First Colorado (Colorado Medicaid)
• Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+)
• and many more
There’s also a smartphone app, called PEAKHealth, for current Medicaid and CHP+ members who have a
Colorado.gov/PEAK account.
The first time you use PEAK, use a valid email address to create a PEAK account so you can save your application and finish it later, track your application status and use other online tools. Older residents
who may be at higher risk from COVID-19 based on their age may be particularly interested in applying and
managing benefits online.
• Click on Am I Eligible to see if you might qualify for programs.
• The Apply for Benefits button allows you to complete one online application for multiple benefit
programs.
• Use manage My Account to view benefit information, report changes, pay premiums, and read letters we send you.
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment reminds the public to:
• Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms
• Stay home if you’re sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
DHS encourages residents to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19:
• https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
• https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
• Call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911
