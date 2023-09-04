Dr. Howell F. Wright will give a presentation titled “The History of Aviation in Estes Park” on September 13 at the American Legion. You might be surprised to learn that Estes Park even has a “history of aviation.” Actually, there were two formal airfields in Estes and one or two other “cow pasture" airfields. Howell will discuss how all this came about as well the types of aircraft that made safe landings in Estes and a few that, unfortunately, did not.
Howell is the co-author of the book titled, Guidebook to Whiskey and Other Distilled Spirits in Colorado, New Mexico & Wyoming, and he is a freelance writer who writes about things that have historical relevance or topics that, in his research, he finds to be particularly interesting. While researching material for a book on the Estes Park Rooftop Rodeo, he kept finding references to the Stanley Aviation Field. This led to more references to an aviation field that existed on the 6th fairway at the Estes Park Golf Course and even plans for a new modern FAA-approved airfield in the Dry Gulch area. Since at least 1919, there have been great dreams about an airfield in Estes so put on your parachute and enjoy the flight.
The Aviation Club meeting is Wednesday, September 13, at 6:30 PM, at the American Legion Post 119 hall, located at 850 No. St. Vrain Ave. As always, the Legion is open to the public with food and drink for purchase. The gathering is open to all interested, so if you like flying, planes, space, or just talking to aviation enthusiasts, come join us!
