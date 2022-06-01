The Town is accepting registrations for the 2022 Park-n-Walk Incentive Program. Launched in 2021, the program is open to anyone who drives and parks a car downtown in the summer. The purpose of the program is to encourage use of the Town’s free parking structure during the busy summer season. Fifty-five individuals participated in the 2021 program, which awarded five monthly winners and one grand prize winner.
Anyone who would like to participate must “opt-in” by completing a brief online registration at bit.ly/3PJnY0w, also available via www.estes.org/parking.
Each month this summer—June through October—the Town will randomly draw a winner from the list of participants. Monthly winners will be contacted regarding where to pick up their prize pack, which will feature items purchased from downtown businesses. At the end of the summer, a Grand Prize winner will be drawn. The 2022 Grand Prize will be one free "Super Parking Pass” for use in 2023, which will allow the individual to park anywhere downtown without time restriction or payment (except ADA spaces, Police/Staff Reserved spaces, and fire lanes).
The Town plans to introduce a complementary incentive program for those who use alternative forms of transportation to access downtown in the summer instead of driving (e. g., walking, biking, carpooling and/or drop-offs.). Details will be announced soon.
Questions about the 2022 Park-n-Walk Incentive Program can be directed to the Town’s Parking & Transit Division at 970-577-3957 or vsolesbee@estes.org. For more information about parking in downtown Estes Park, please visit estes.org/parking.
