By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the Canada goose. Several years ago, in a conversation with a friend, I referred to this large bird as the Canadian goose. I was promptly reminded that these birds do not have passports and are not residents of Canada. Therefore, the correct name is Canada goose. Here are five more facts about these “honkers.”
1. Canada geese are the largest geese in the world. Adults can weigh up to 14 pounds with females weighing slightly less than males.
2. Terms that refer to a group of geese include “gaggle,” “blizzard,” “chevron,” and “string” of geese.
3. At least seven subspecies of Canada Geese have been identified, including the Giant, Hudson Bay, Lesser, Great Basin, Atlantic, Vancouver and Dusky. The four smallest subspecies are now considered their own species, the Cackling Goose (Richardson’s, minima, Aleutian, Taverner’s). All 11 have the distinct white chinstrap.
4. Canada geese mate for life, which can be as long as 25 years.
5. It might be hard to imagine today with the abundance of geese in lakes and ponds, but the giant Canada goose was almost wiped out in the early 1900s.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
