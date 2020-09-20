Policing is an issue that’s been receiving a lot of attention in our country this summer. Most of us have seen videos or heard stories about police-community relations—some positive, others that may raise concerns and frustrations. Within our local community, some of us may have had little or no interaction with the police, while others may have had one or many interactions.
Whatever views or values we bring to this topic, policing is one of the most important issues of 2020, worthy of our discussion, learning, and reflection.
On Wednesday, September 30, and again on Friday, October 2, the community is invited to participate in any of the four opportunities for a facilitated dialogue on this timely topic. These conversations will be especially focused close to home—with emphasis on our personal stories, interactions, and impressions of police relations in our community.
Participants may choose from any of these four time slots: Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., or from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; or on Friday, October 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., or from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.
The sessions will take place in a virtual (Zoom) format, co-hosted by Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership and the Estes Valley Library, within a safe and neutral format. Staff from the Estes Park Police Department will also be joining the conversations, to offer their perspectives, as well as to listen and learn from the dialogues.
Over the past year, EVRJP and the Library have been working together with a team of volunteers to develop local capacity for facilitated civic dialogue. These conversations will be conducted using a nationally-recognized format called the “Living Room Conversation,” which gives all participants an opportunity to share, listen, and learn within a natural style of a small-group setting.
The Living Room Conversation model helps facilitate connections between people. Come to the “virtual” table to share your perspectives, learn about the experiences of others, and potentially leave with stronger connections and a shared sense of community.
Registration is limited, and participants should sign up in advance by visiting the Events calendar at estesvalleylibrary.org. EVRJP and the library wish to thank the personnel of the Estes Park Police Department for joining these conversations, as well as the team of Civic Engagement volunteers who have been working on this project. Watch for additional Living Room Conversations coming later this fall.
