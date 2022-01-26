Prior to becoming mayor, when turning the lights on at our house, I didn’t give much thought about where the electricity that lights up the bulbs comes from and how it gets to my house. But since I started representing Estes Park on the Board of Directors of Platte River Power Authority (PRPA) two years ago, I’ve gotten answers to those questions and have learned a whole lot about the energy that powers Estes Park.
Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland formed PRPA in 1975. They charged the new governmental entity with providing affordable electricity to the communities in a reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable manner. There have been four changes to the original agreement, most recently in 2019, when Todd Jirsa was PRPA Board chair.
An eight-member board of directors governs PRPA. Each community has two members on the board. For Estes Park, one member is Utility Director Reuben Bergsten and the other is the mayor of the town. Bergsten is serving his 11th year on the board. I’m in my second year and serve as vice chair. In that role, and as a person with a doctorate in audiology, I am quite grateful for Reuben. His knowledge of the Town’s utility, the needs of Estes’ townspeople and familiarity with the mechanics of PRPA moving toward 100% renewable energy by 2030
make Rueben an invaluable member of the board. Not surprisingly, he’s key to current discussions about partner communities having capacity to report instantaneous power grid status to PRPA, an essential aspect for reliable electrical service to partner communities in the age of renewables.
To meet the goal of 100% renewable energy by the end of the decade, PRPA is shifting power generation from coal and gas and to wind, hydro and solar. Current power generation for PRPA comes from 431MW coal, 303 MW wind, 90 MW hydro, 52 MW solar, and 388 MW of natural gas. PRPA has partial ownership of two of three units in Craig Colorado that produce coal energy. The Craig Station will close one unit in 2025 and the other in 2028. PRPA will replace the energy currently generated at the Craig Station with renewable energy.
The shifts and changes that PRPA is making, necessitate that Estes Park and partner communities make corresponding shifts and changes too. Such as, upgrading infrastructure to enable greater electric utility integration. And adding new technologies, such as battery storage and software.
Between now and 2030, many decisions await your representatives on the PRPA board. Your input on each matters. If you want to get ready then go to www.prpa.org for further information. In the meantime, the next time you flip the switch please remember that the light that comes on happens because a very special and economically savvy alliance, known as PRPA, obtains the lowest cost wholesale electricity in Colorado.
